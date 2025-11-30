Supplementary budget will lead to fiscal deficit: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 crore placed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Thursday has shattered the hopes of people of Odisha.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said the supplementary budget does not inspire hopes of a new beginning expected after the completion of 17 months of the government. There is also no sign of any infrastructure project in it, he added.

Stating that the increase in the programme expenditure will push the state towards fiscal deficit, Naveen said administrative expenditure is being squeezed. Debt burden on the state has also increased during the tenure of the BJP government, he added.

The former chief minister said it seemed that the supplementary budget has been brought by the state government to cover up inefficient fiscal management and reducing financial assistance from the Centre.

“The supplementary budget is not in the interest of the people of the state. It is meant to mislead the people,” he added.

The leader of Opposition said the budget has nothing except provision of `900 crore for the Works department and some initiatives for the urban areas of the state.