Tribal farmer Surath Kisan champions organic farming, preserves 138 indigenous seeds in Odisha's Sundargarh

SUNDARGARH: Is hard and long hours of toil in the fields have not brought him a comfortable income. Yet, he has persevered with an unyielding purpose to preserve his tradition, particularly the indigenous seeds and natural farming practices of his forefathers.

The very conviction to revive and popularise organic and natural farming has earned a distinct identity for the tribal farmer Surath Kisan (51) of Dharuadihi village under Ledimand panchayat of Sundargarh district. He is regarded as the most-committed and leading organic farmer, a custodian of indigenous seeds and a trainer for other farmers in the tribal-dominated district.

Over the last 11 years, Kisan has built a collection of about 138 indigenous seeds, among them are rare varieties of paddy, oilseeds, vegetables and millets. In the last six years, he has trained around 4,500 to 5,000 farmers in organic and natural cultivation, steadily widening the circle of growers turning away from harmful chemical-based methods.

Kisan has spent the past 13 years practising chemical-free farming on his five-acre plot. He cultivates paddy, oilseeds and pulses, tending his land with the same persistence that has shaped a transformation in farming practices in his region. “I belong to a tribal agrarian family. My elders were rich with the knowledge of natural farming, but things gradually changed for the worst. My family too swayed towards modern farming methods in the lure of high-earning. This was not possible without use of high-yielding or hybrid seeds, chemical fertilisers and pesticides,” he says.

“I realised about the damage to our knowledge of natural farming and environment along with extinction of indigenous seeds after attending an awareness programme of the Desi Bihan Suraksha Manch (DBSM) during 2012. It was a turning point for me.