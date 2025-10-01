Traffic advisory issued for idol immersion in Bhubaneswar on Oct 3

BHUBANESWAR: With the state capital gearing up for grand immersion processions of Goddess Durga on October 3, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory for the public, restricting vehicular movement on multiple routes in the city.
The puja pandals have been asked to carry out idol immersion at six designated ponds to check pollution of waterbodies and rivers.
The police said the immersion processions will be carried out by four major Bhasani Committees - Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli, Chandrashekharpur and Old Town - on pre-designated routes on October 3 and traffic restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 1 am in the night.
All medhas of puja pandals that are part of the Saheed Nagar Bhasani Samiti will congregate at Saheed Nagar and proceed towards Rajmahal square via Ram Mandir and Master Canteen. No vehicles will be allowed to ply on Janpath road during the immersion procession. The vehicles will be diverted to Sachivalay Marg and its adjoining roads and the restriction will be in force till the end of the Bhasani Yatra.
Similarly, the medhas of Nayapalli Bhasani Committee will proceed towards Soor Company Chowk via Nayapalli underpass, CRP Chowk, DAV Chowk and take a right turn to Gopabandhu Chowk and Siripur Chowk, leading to restriction on traffic along these routes. The vehicles proceeding towards Jayadev Vihar side from CRP will be diverted via Ekamra Park road.
The medhas of Chandrasekharpur Bhasani Committee will go on a procession from Club Town Apartment field to Nalco Chowk via Damana Square. To check traffic disruption, vehicles coming towards Jaydev Vihar from Nandankanan will use the connecting roads at KIIT square and Kalarahang square.
Heavy vehicles and buses heading towards Bhubaneswar from Khurda during the Bhasani Utsav will not be allowed to ply on the service road. Besides, there will also be other individual immersion processions in different roads, where traffic restrictions will be made as per the provisions of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003.
Following procession, the puja committees will carry out the idol immersion at six designated sites including two locations near Kuakhai river, at Palasuni and Hanspal; one near Daya river close to Lingipur; Kuakhai near Tankapani road; a temporary pond near Centurion campus and a temporary site in Chandaka GP.
The order, however, will not be applicable to emergency services including fire brigade and ambulances, police said.