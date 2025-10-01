Traffic advisory issued for idol immersion in Bhubaneswar on Oct 3

BHUBANESWAR: With the state capital gearing up for grand immersion processions of Goddess Durga on October 3, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday issued traffic advisory for the public, restricting vehicular movement on multiple routes in the city.

The puja pandals have been asked to carry out idol immersion at six designated ponds to check pollution of waterbodies and rivers.

The police said the immersion processions will be carried out by four major Bhasani Committees - Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli, Chandrashekharpur and Old Town - on pre-designated routes on October 3 and traffic restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 1 am in the night.

All medhas of puja pandals that are part of the Saheed Nagar Bhasani Samiti will congregate at Saheed Nagar and proceed towards Rajmahal square via Ram Mandir and Master Canteen. No vehicles will be allowed to ply on Janpath road during the immersion procession. The vehicles will be diverted to Sachivalay Marg and its adjoining roads and the restriction will be in force till the end of the Bhasani Yatra.

Similarly, the medhas of Nayapalli Bhasani Committee will proceed towards Soor Company Chowk via Nayapalli underpass, CRP Chowk, DAV Chowk and take a right turn to Gopabandhu Chowk and Siripur Chowk, leading to restriction on traffic along these routes. The vehicles proceeding towards Jayadev Vihar side from CRP will be diverted via Ekamra Park road.