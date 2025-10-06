At least two hurt after miscreants open fire at ashram in Odisha's Deuliapatna

BHUBANESWAR: At least two persons sustained injuries after unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at them on the outskirts of the city on Sunday evening. The incident took place at an ashram in Deuliapatna village under Info Valley police limits.

The ashram is reportedly run by a retired personnel of Odisha Police since the last 15 years. Police said the anti-socials opened fire at an ashram inmate identified as Ashok Mohanty of Jajpur. The bullet hit Mohanty’s mobile phone and grazed his hip.

On hearing his screams, another ashram inmate Sunil Barik, rushed to his rescue and was shot in the abdomen. Barik was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Though eyewitnesses claimed only one anti-social was involved in the incident, police are investigating to ascertain if a group of miscreants were behind the crime.

“There are no CCTV cameras in the area as the ashram is located at an isolated place. However, information is being gathered to find out who was involved in the crime,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.