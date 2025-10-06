Bhubaneswar to get Rs 42 crore central aid for NCAP implementation in 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: Having improved its rank in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025, capital city Bhubaneswar is set to receive Rs 42 crore from the Centre for implementation of various measures under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2025-26 fiscal.

The state capital has improved its position from rank seven to four this year among the cities having a population in the range of three to 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025, results of which were announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in September second week.

A senior official from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the ministry has already set aside the fund and will release it to the corporation soon. “The meeting of the district level monitoring committee (DLMC) on NCAP was held under the chairmanship of the municipal commissioner on Saturday to discuss key areas where the funds will be utilised to improve the city’s air quality further,” he added.

City nodal officer for NCAP and BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation N Ganesh Babu said the city has improved its ranking on multiple parameters that include reducing dust pollution, vehicular emission, charcoal burning, improving city’s greenery and ensuring proper disposal of construction and demolition waste.