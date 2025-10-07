Fresh low-pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal this week

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh cyclonic circulation/low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal in the second half of this week, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said the intensity and path of the fresh weather system could be known in the coming days. “We are closely monitoring the weather conditions to ascertain further details like whether the anticipated system will have any impact over Odisha,” she added.

Weather experts said the southwest monsoon usually withdraws from the state between October 10 and 15. However, the fresh weather system may delay monsoon’s withdrawal this year.

Meanwhile, the regional met office has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds in parts of the state till Friday. It has predicted thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 km/ph to 40 km/ph in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and 17 other districts on Tuesday. The moisture availability is triggering thunderstorm activity in parts of the state, the met office said.