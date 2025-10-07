Nuapada bypoll on Nov 11; model code of conduct comes into force in district

BHUBANESWAR: The by-election to the Nuapada Assembly constituency will be held on November 11 along with the second phase of Bihar elections and bypolls to six other Assembly seats in different states.

Announcing the poll date, state chief electoral officer RS Gopalan said the gazette notification for the bypoll will be published on October 13. The last date for filing nomination papers by the candidates will be October 20 and scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers will be on October 22 and October 24 respectively. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The CEO said with the announcement of the poll date, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect in the entire Nuapada district. It is also applicable to the central government agencies and public sector enterprises located in the district, he added.