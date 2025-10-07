Odisha SI exam scam: BJD stages protest seeking CBI probe, blames CM for irregularities

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Monday took out a rally and staged dharna demanding a CBI probe into the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

Hundreds of BJD leaders and workers marched from Master Canteen square to the Lower PMG square in front of the Assembly, blaming Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the irregularities in the SI recruitment exam.

A scuffle ensued between the BJD workers and police when the former tried to break the barricades in front of the Assembly. They also burned the effigy of the chief minister.

Alleging that the BJP government was playing with the future of the youths, former minister and BJD leader Pritiranjan Ghadei said the Crime Branch probe into the matter was only to protect the bigwigs involved in the case. He called for a CBI investigation to catch the real culprits.

President of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal Snehangini Chhuria and Biju Yuva Janata Dal president Chinmoy Sahu alleged the involvement of senior police officials in the scam, claiming that each SI post was sold for Rs 25 lakh.

Countering the allegations, BJP Yuva Morcha president Abhilash Panda said job in lieu of cash had become a routine thing during the tenure of the previous BJD government. “The BJP government has started taking action against the large-scale corruption which flourished during the previous government’s reign,” he added.

The BJD government shielded the culprits in all types of corrupt activities, Panda said.