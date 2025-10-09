Lawyers shun court proceedings over Pitabasa Panda’s murder

CUTTACK: Lawyers abstained from attending proceedings in the Orissa High Court and other subordinate courts here on Wednesday in response to the statewide ‘pen-down’ call given by the Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) to protest the murder of Pitabasa Panda, a senior advocate of Berhampur.

Panda, a prominent member of the Berhampur Bar and OSBC member, was shot dead outside his residence by two unidentified assailants at around 10 pm on October 6. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

High Court Bar Association (HCBA) president Manoj Mishra said, “We abstained from attending court proceedings today as a mark of solidarity in response to the call given by the Odisha State Bar Council. The HCBA in a special general body meeting unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutal murder of an advocate and demanded exemplary action against the miscreants involved in the killing,” he said.

The Cuttack Bar Association, Cuttack Criminal Courts Bar Association, Board of Revenue Bar Association, Cuttack M.V. Lawyers Bar Association, Cuttack Tax Bar Association, Cuttack Debt Recovery Tribunal Bar Association, Cuttack CAT Bar Association and Cuttack Consumer Courts Bar Association also abstained from attending proceedings in their respective courts.

While urging all advocates in the state to abstain from court work on Wednesday, OSBC chairman Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedy said, “This barbaric act (killing of advocate Pitabasa Panda) is not just an attack on an individual, but the entire legal system. It demands immediate and serious response from the state.”