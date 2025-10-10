BJP holds workshop on tribal development

BHUBANESWAR : In a move to win over tribal communities, the BJP on Thursday organised a first of its kind workshop at the state party office in Bhubaneswar, focusing on tribal development through cluster approach.

The workshop, themed ‘Janajati Sankula Bikash Pariyojana’ (Tribal cluster development projects), aimed to improve the socio-economic status of tribal communities by organising them into clusters and develop entrepreneurship ultimately fostering economic self-reliance.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national organiser of the party V Satish, tribal ministers, MLAs, MPs and party functionaries, took part in the workshop. Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak said the aim of the event is to encourage community participation in local development moving beyond sole reliance on government support.

Speakers exhorted on collective efforts from individuals, administration, elected representatives and NGOs in resolving local issues and work for the community development, Nayak said. He added that another goal of the workshop was to strengthen the implementation of government welfare schemes at the grassroots level ensuring that the benefits reached the beneficiaries. Aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat, it was decided that MPs and MLAs will adopt 20-25 villages for accelerated development, he added.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Union minister Jual Oram, ministers Nityananda Gond and Rabi Narayan Naik, also attended the workshop.