Youth Congress stages demo for judicial probe into exam scam

BHUBANESWAR : The Youth Congress on Thursday staged a dharna demanding judicial probe into the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

Addressing the ‘Pratarana Patibada Samabesh’ organised by the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) at the Lower PMG square, national president of the Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib said only a judicial probe can expose the truth since ministers and several senior officials are allegedly involved in the scam. “The Crime Branch probe has been ordered by the government only to protect the guilty persons,” he added.

Meanwhile, protesting the alleged vote theft, members of the Youth Congress attempted to break the police barricades at the Lower PMG square in a bid to gherao the office of the chief electoral officer.

Alleging that leaders of the BJP government at the Centre and the state were not genuinely elected, Chib said the issue will be taken to the grassroots-level in the coming days. Police detained Chib, former OPCC president Jayadev Jena, Youth Congress activists and other senior leaders to clear the area.