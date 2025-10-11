BDA seeks adequate police deployment for smooth rollout of eviction drives in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : The Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Friday sought adequate deployment of police force for smooth rollout of eviction drives in the capital city.

During a meeting of the CEMC, chaired by BDA vice-chairman N Thirumala Naik, a report was presented on various eviction drives carried out between July 30 and October 8 in the city. A detailed discussion took place regarding the eviction operations that were successfully conducted as well as those that could not be carried out in this period.

Enforcement officials revealed in the meeting that most of the eviction activities could not be taken up in the absence of police presence and sought regular deployment of police forces to support future eviction operations in the city.

An official from the BDA said the enforcement drives were carried out by CEMC teams in 56 locations during the period, in which evictions were successfully completed at 29 locations, resulting in recovery of 25.34-acre government land from illegal occupation. However, due to several reasons including lack of police support, eviction drives could not be carried out in the remaining 27 locations, the official said.

Through Bluis app, a total 45 eviction operations were undertaken. Among these, evictions were successful at 25 locations, leading to the recovery of 5.325 acres of government land. However, encroachments could not be removed in at least 20 locations. “Accordingly, regular police presence was sought for effective enforcement of eviction drives,” officials said.