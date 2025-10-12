Odisha govt mulls new 4-lane expressway in Bhubaneswar to ease traffic congestion

BHUBANESWAR : In a major infrastructure push for easing traffic congestion in the city, the Odisha government is mulling a new expressway connecting Rasulgarh to Raghunathpur in the northern corridor of the capital region.

The proposed four-lane carriageway, envisaged as an alternative route to the busy Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan road, is expected to significantly improve mobility between key residential and institutional zones of the capital city.

If built as planned, the road will serve as a high-speed corridor linking NH-16 in Rasulgarh with the Nandankanan-Raghunathpur region, where large-scale residential and commercial establishments are located and coming up.

Sources said the new expressway will not only help decongest the Jayadev Vihar-Patia-Nandankanan stretch, which currently faces heavy vehicular traffic, but also provide a seamless route for vehicles moving between the southern and northern parts of the capital without entering the city’s core areas.

The state government had earlier planned similar alternative roads and conducted a joint survey for proposed roads from CRPF square to Nandankanan through Ekamra Kanan, Acharya Vihar to Patia via Sainik School, and development of the stretch beside the Daya West canal. The road via Sainik School has come as a relief for commuters and the other two projects are yet to take off.