Two men murdered in separate incidents in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Two men were allegedly murdered in separate incidents in the state capital on Monday. In the first incident, a 27-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in Sarakantara area on Monday morning.

"Some goons opened at least three rounds fire on Sudhansu Khuntia (27) of Sarakantara, killing him on the spot. Three persons, including one relative of the deceased, were picked up minutes after the crime and they are being questioned," said ACP, Tapas Chandra Pradhan.

Police suspect Khuntia, who was working as an attendant in a laboratory here, was murdered possibly due to a land dispute with his relatives. The firing incident created panic in the area as it occurred between 9 am and 9.30 am.

In the second incident, an unidentified man's body with severe injuries was found near Chunukoli Basti under Chandrasekharpur police station limits on Monday morning.

"The body of an unidentified man, aged between 25 and 30 years, was recovered on the roadside near Chunukoli slim in the morning. The deceased's face was smashed with a stone and there were bloodstains around the crime scene. A case of murder has been registered and efforts are on to identify him and nab the culprits involved in the crime," said Chandrasekharpur police station IIC, Girish Chandra Maharana.