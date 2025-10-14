Choudwar jailbreak: Jailor transferred for dereliction of duty

CUTTACK: The directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services on Monday transferred the jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail for dereliction of duty in connection with the jailbreak by two under-trial prisoners on October 2.

“In view of exigencies of public service and administrative requirement Santoshini Dash, jailor of Circle Jail, Cuttack at Choudwar is hereby transferred and posted to sub-jail Kantabanji on administrative ground. Raghuraj Majhi, jailor-cum-superintendent of sub-jail Kantabanji is hereby transferred and posted to Circle Jail, Cuttack at Choudwar in place of Santoshini Dash,” read the order of the directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Following the incident, a departmental inquiry has been initiated by DIG Anasuya Jena to ascertain the details including laxity and negligence on part of the jail authorities.

Director General of Prisons, Sushant Kumar Nath said basing on the inquiry report, jailor Dash has been transferred and necessary departmental proceeding will be initiated against her.

The incident had taken place on October 2 amid Dussehra celebrations in the jail when the two UTPs Raja Sahani from Lohia Nagar and Madhukant Kumar from Rampur in Bihar escaped by cutting the iron rods of their cells and climbing two walls. After the incident, the on-duty chief warder and warder were placed on suspension.

The Commissionerate Police also announced cash reward of `50,000 for any credible information on the two UTPs and three police teams formed to trace them but no breakthrough has been achieved in the case so far.