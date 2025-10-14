Durgapur gangrape: OSCW team meets survivor, seeks justice for her

BHUBANESWAR: The three-member team led by Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Sovana Mohanty met the Odia medical student who was allegedly gangraped by five local youths in Durgapur.

Sovana and the OSCW team also interacted with the investigating officers and the survivor’s family members. “Her health condition has improved a bit but we felt that she needs better treatment,” Sovana said adding, since the girl’s condition has improved, her statements may be recorded soon.

With five accused in police custody, OSCW demanded the investigating officers and lawmakers in the neighbouring state to fast-track the case and begin the trial at the earliest. “We counselled the survivor to cooperate with the investigators without fearing anyone so that justice is ensured to her. We asked her to identify and name the main accused in the case,” Sovana said.

The survivor’s parents also met the OSCW members and expressed fear over continuing their daughter’s education at the medical college in Durgapur. “They told us that they are living in a state of fear and do not want to continue their daughter’s education here under any circumstances,” the chairperson said.

Sovana informed that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also spoke to the survivor over phone.