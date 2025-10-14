EC issues notification for Nuapada Assembly bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission on Monday issued notification for the by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency on November 11.

As per the notification, the filing of nomination papers for the bypoll will continue till October 20, while scrutiny of the papers will take place on October 22. Candidates can withdraw their nomination by October 24.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14 and the entire election process will be completed by November 16.

CEO Odisha officials said the voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on November 11. However, in 47 booths in areas identified as Left-wing extremism-affected, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

To maintain law and order, security has been tightened in the constituency. Police have also started conducting flag march.

The by-election to the Nuapada Assembly segment was necessitated following demise of sitting BJD MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia.