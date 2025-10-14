NEP will transform India into global knowledge power: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the New Education Policy 2020 will play a key role in furthering India’s developmental journey and achieving crucial targets and goals of 21st century education.

Addressing a symposium on ‘Indian knowledge tradition’ with reference to NEP-2020 organised at Central Sanskrit University, Puri, in collaboration with Siksha Sanskruti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, the chief minister said the new policy is the first-of-its-kind in the country which aligns India’s traditions with global goals like SDG 4, focusing on reforms in education structure, regulations and administration to create a holistic system for the 21st century. It prioritises developing creative skills, foundational literacy and analytical thinking aiming to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society.

“The NEP, rooted in Indian ethos, will transform India into a vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education, making it a global knowledge power. The concept of building an ideal society and governance for welfare are integral to our eternal philosophy,” Majhi said.

He stressed the importance of familiarising youths with India’s knowledge system, culture and its glorious history, highlighting its resilience in preserving its ancient wisdom and culture despite foreign invasions. Preserving ancient knowledge and culture is a national duty, he stressed.