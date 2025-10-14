Online registration for Habisyalis from next year, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that a dedicated digital registration system will be introduced for Habisyalis, providing them with medical and emergency services, from next year.

The chief minister visited Brundabati Niwas at Narendrakona in Puri, which is housing Habisyalis (elderly women and widows observing Kartika brata), and interacted with the inmates. He said Habisyali mothers are Odisha’s moral strength and a living symbol of Odia culture and identity.

He stated that Kartika month holds special significance in Odia culture as a time for self-discipline, compassion and devotion. “Puri is not just a religious site, it is a symbol of Odia devotion and faith. The government is committed to developing Puri into a world-class spiritual city and declaring it a municipal corporation is the first step,” he said.

He hoped the Habisyalis’ devotion and prayers would bless Odisha and guide society towards peace and progress. This year, the state government has arranged accommodation and food for around 2,500 Habisyalis at five designated locations: Brundabati Niwas, Bagala Dharamshala, Railway Tourist Complex, Railway Kalyan Mandap and Mochisahi Kalyan Mandap. The government has spent around Rs 3.3 crore, Rs 70 lakh more than last year.

Majhi said the Kartika Brata Habisyali scheme is being strengthened with volunteers, police, doctors and attenders available at all locations for the devotees’ convenience and safety. He enquired about their well-being and took photos with them.

Later the chief minister visited Jagannath temple and offered prayers to the Holy Trinity. Puri MP Sambit Patra, Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Tarai, Bramhagiri MLA Upasana Mohapatra, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak, Satyabadi MLA Om Prakash Mishra and Puri collector Dibya Jyoti Parida accompanied the CM.