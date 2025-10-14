Orissa HC quashes Family Court order, directs fresh hearing on father’s visitation rights

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling on child custody and parental visitation, the Orissa High Court on Monday set aside a Family Court order that had denied a father the right to meet his minor son, terming the refusal as “unjust and contrary to the settled position of law”.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra directed the Family Court, Cuttack, to reconsider the plea of the petitioner Sanjay Sharma afresh, in consultation with both parties and their counsel. The matter pertains to the custody of the seven-year-old son who is presently residing with his mother Sakhi Sharma.

Justice Mishra observed that visitation right is an important right of either of the parents to see their children. The dispute arose after the child, originally in his father’s custody as per an informal understanding between the estranged parents, was taken away by the mother from his school in February 2024.

Since then, the father has reportedly been denied any communication with the child, prompting him to approach the Family Court under Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956. However, his application was rejected on March 24 this year, citing the absence of a neutral venue and concerns over “untoward incidents”.