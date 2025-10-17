Bhitarkanika park development is the task of wildlife wing: SWA

BHUBANESWAR: The Rs 224 crore Integrated Development Plan of Bhitarkanika National Park will be executed by the state wildlife wing, not the Tourism department.

In the last State Wetland Authority (SWA) meeting, chaired by Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, it was decided that wildlife wing will be allowed to take up the project with necessary changes.

According to documents accessed by TNIE, the proposal for the project was originally submitted by the Tourism department with a financial outlay of Rs 224.72 crore. The SWA while in-principle agreeing to the proposal in February 2024 had stipulated that it must be verified by the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Mangrove Division with reference to the ESZ and CRZ norms.

The SWA made it clear that, considering the nature of the proposal to be an eco-tourism project, it should be executed by the wildlife wing of the Forest department.

Accordingly, the PCCF (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden was asked to submit a revised master plan for the project with necessary changes within two months for its consideration.