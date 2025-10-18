Abandoned car found on Mahanadi bridge near Mundali; search operation launched

CUTTACK: A car was found abandoned on the Mahanadi bridge near Mundali on Friday, prompting fire service personnel and ODRAF teams to launch a search operation in the river.

This comes a day after a 27-year-old man fell into the Mahanadi on Thursday after a speeding truck hit his bike. He was rescued by fire service personnel later in the day.

According to the police, the car was traced to Shaktikanta Sahoo (37) of Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, who has been missing since Thursday evening. Despite an extensive search by both fire service personnel and the ODRAF team, Shaktikanta is yet to be located.

Locals spotted a car parked unusually on the bridge late on Thursday night and informed the Godi Sahi police outpost under Baranga police station. Upon checking the vehicle’s registration number, police confirmed it belonged to Shaktikanta and verified that he had been missing since the previous evening.