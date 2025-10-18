Odisha CB arrests four more in SI exam scam, but Sankar still at large

BHUBANESWAR: The state Crime Branch (CB) on Friday arrested four more persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

The CB said that the four accused Priyadarsini Samal, T Abhimanyu Dora, Arabinda Das and Biswaranjan Behera were agents and part of the syndicate run by the key accused, Sankar Prusty, the director of Panchsoft Technologies private limited, who is still at large. The arrests come a day after the agency apprehended Sankar’s two main associates Muna Mohanty and Srikanta Maharana alias Rinku.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, CB said that while investigating the probable leak of question paper for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024, the investigators found out that Muna had no known sources of income, but maintained a lavish lifestyle and was staying in Bhubaneswar’s Jagamara area. Munna came under our scanner and it was established that he and Srikanta had close links with Sankar, it added.

While addressing mediapersons at the agency’s headquarters in Cuttack on the day, Director General of Crime Branch Vinaytosh Mishra said, “Sankar was running the syndicate with the assistance of Muna and Srikanta. He had planned to subvert the entire examination process, break down the government machinery and create a disbelief in the minds of the public by adopting unfair means.”

Sankar did not come into the picture directly and used his agents/middle men to reach out and lure the SI exam candidates. While he actively monitored the entire illegal operation, his agents collected original certificates and blank cheques from the aspirants on the promise of providing them SI jobs.