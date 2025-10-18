Odisha's welfare schemes need wider propagation among people, says Governor Kambhampati

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday emphasised the need for wider propagation of welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the state government to spread awareness of benefits to the people.

Talking to mediapersons at the Raj Bhavan here, the Governor highlighted key schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Atal Pension Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. “Many citizens are still unaware of these schemes. If media highlights them, it can significantly expand public awareness and help more people access these benefits,” he said.

Stating that schemes play a crucial role in improving the lives of people by providing financial security, social protection and support for future needs, the Governor said greater awareness can enable more people to benefit and promote stability and well being across families in the state.

The Governor discussed a range of state issues during the interaction, including tribal development, education, infrastructure, rural development, migration, security of media professionals and other issues. Expressing concern over growing crime against women, the Governor said the state government has taken appropriate steps in this regard. He said quick disposal of cases and punishment will act as deterrent for the criminals.