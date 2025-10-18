Plus II exams likely to start between February 15 and 25: CHSE official

BHUBANESWAR: The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) or Plus II exam 2026 is likely to be held between February 15 and 25.

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) officials on Friday said the exact dates and schedule will be notified around November-end on the basis of 2026 calendar of the government. The schedule for the AHSE-2026 practical exams, however, have been announced to be held from January 2 to January 15, they said.

CHSE controller of examinations (CoE) Prasanta Kumar Parida said keeping in view the exams, all higher secondary schools, designated as examination centres for the upcoming AHSE 2026 have been asked to ensure their CCTV surveillance systems are ready by November 29. The CCTVs will be used to record the proceedings and live-streaming of the exam at the central monitoring unit in CHSE headquarters as well as in the School and Mass Education department.

Parida said the higher secondary schools have been asked to install CCTVs in the examination rooms as well as strong rooms and laboratories. “This apart, the school authorities will also ensure availability of internet connection with minimum 50 mbps speed to facilitate live streaming of exam process at the central monitoring units in the council office and SME department,” he said.