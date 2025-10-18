Three held with 550 gm brown sugar, valuables in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested a woman and two others and seized 555 gm brown sugar, two SUVs and gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Harirajpur chowk in Jatni and nabbed the accused, Anita Paramguru, Rajendra Kumar Sahu and Shiba Prasad Dash. Police said Paramguru was procuring the contraband and selling it to Sahu and Dash. “She was earlier booked in a narcotics case by Khurda Town police in 2018. Preliminary investigation suggests besides purchasing brown sugar from the dealers directly, she was procuring it from West Bengal and Nepal through couriers too,” said a SCU officer.

In the last six months, Paramguru reportedly purchased gold ornaments weighing 750 gm. The purchases were possibly made through the crime proceeds acquired by the sale of brown sugar and further verification is on, he added. During the raids, police seized one SUV each of Paramguru and Sahu. Police seized `5.10 lakh cash from them.