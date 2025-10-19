Minor girl from Jharkhand pushed into sex trade in city, four nabbed by cops

BHUBANESWAR: Investigation into the sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand in Bhubaneswar led police to a flesh trade racket and subsequent arrest of four persons on Saturday.

The minor victim was apparently trafficked into the sex racket which was operating in Laxmisagar area of the city. Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping the minor girl, and held three others subsequently.

The 16-year-old victim, a native of Jharkhand, was allegedly trafficked and pushed into flesh trade in the city. Police said she had sustained serious injuries on her private parts. The matter came to light after she admitted herself to Capital Hospital on October 16 night. During treatment, the doctors found out that the girl had a history of sexual assault and was suffering from psychic disorders.

Capital police was informed and a rape case was registered. Basing on the case, an investigation was launched into the matter, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said. Police examined the CCTV cameras and found that the girl had arrived at the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. During investigation, police found that a woman had booked the auto-rickshaw through an online app, and collected details from the driver and conducted raid at a house under Laxmisagar police station earlier in the day.