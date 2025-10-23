BJD shouldn’t politicise Pitabasa Panda murder case, remarks BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday said the BJD should not politicise or make attempts to hide the involvement of its leaders in the Pitabasa Panda murder case.

Addressing a media conference, BJP spokespersons Jatin Mohanty, Anil Biswal, and Rajendra Panda said the mystery behind the murder is slowly unravelling with Ganjam SP Saravana Vivek M giving further details of the incident to the media.

“Soon after former Berhampur MLA and Ganjam BJD district president Bikram Panda and other party leaders were arrested in connection with the case, the spokespersons of the regional outfit called a press conference and made some serious allegations against the BJP which has exposed their immaturity,” they said.

Stating that criminals have no religion or caste, the BJP leaders said those involved in the case will be punished. The investigation into the murder case is on and everyone including the BJD should cooperate with the process of justice, they added.

The BJP leaders further remarked that when BJD was in power, its ministers, leaders and MLAs were involved in heinous crimes like murder, rape, organ trafficking, and criminals were given protection. “The arrest of Bikram Panda and others have proved that BJD leaders are still involved such crimes,” they said adding, Ganjam remained a sensitive district during BJD’s rule though it was represented by former CM Naveen Patnaik.

“What police said about the conspiracy to kill Pitabasa Panda will have to be proven in court. If any BJD leader has any evidence regarding the case, he can go to the court,” the BJP leaders said. They further added that the people’ government under CM Mohan Charan Majhi has zero tolerance towards crime.