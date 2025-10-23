Odisha government orders extra five kg rice for ration cardholders in 19 districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has ordered to supply five kg additional rice to left-out beneficiaries of 19 districts covered under the national and state food security schemes, for three months from September to November.

This extra rice, to be supplied under Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, will be over and above the five kg of ration supplied to individual members under National Food Security Act (NFSA), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

In an order to collectors of the 19 districts, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has directed that lifting and delivery of rice to fair price shops should be completed by October 31 and foodgrain distribution should be wrapped up by November 10.

The additional ration will benefit around 2.40 crore members of over 70.47 lakh families including 8.28 lakh families covered under AAY. Each of the Antyodaya families are entitled to 35 kg of rice. These families will now get 40 kg of rice for three months.

The decision to provide additional rice to the ration cardholders was taken following complaints from the beneficiaries that five kg rice per head per month was insufficient to meet the consumption needs of a person.

On Independence Day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced to extend the benefit of additional rice to ration cardholders of eight KBK districts and three other districts of Boudh, Kandhamal and Gajapati from August to October.