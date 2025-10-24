Give fruits to vegetarian students unwilling to have eggs in MDM: Govt directs schools

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of vegetarian students being offered eggs in their mid-day meals (MDMs), the School and Mass Education department on Thursday asked all education officers to ensure that such students are provided fruits under the PM-POSHAN scheme.

The state nodal officer of PM-POSHAN has written to the district education officers directing them to abide by the new MDM guidelines that mandate fruits for vegetarian students. The move comes after complaints being made by parents and school management committees against certain schools not giving fruits to students who are unwilling to eat eggs.

In August, the SME department announced to provide fruits to vegetarian students or students who do not wish to eat eggs, in MDM. Fruits are to be provided to students from Sishu Vatika (pre-primary class) to Class X on Monday, Wednesday and Friday when egg is served.

It was decided that the schools will provide fruits like bananas and apples or any seasonal fruit to students who do not consume eggs.

The department had asked the DEOs to make the necessary arrangements to provide fruits at the cost equivalent to one egg to students opting for vegetarian meals.