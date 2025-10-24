Investors hold crypto frauds captive in Cuttack hotel, 32 people arrested

CUTTACK: Chauliaganj police on Thursday raided a hotel in Sikharpur locality here in connection with a cryptocurrency racket and arrested 32 people in two separate but related cases.

While five were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam, the other 27 were held for abducting and holding the fraudsters captive at the hotel.

Speaking to mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the raid was conduced basing on information that some investors who had been cheated of their money had allegedly held captive five fraudsters at the hotel.

As per information, the duped investors had caught hold of the five fraudsters from Puri and brought them to Cuttack where they held them hostage at the hotel from Wednesday evening.

“During searches, 32 people including the five fraudsters and 27 investors were arrested. The 27 investors have been booked for abduction and detainment. While one among them is from Odisha, the others hail from West Bengal. Preliminary investigation suggests it is a cryptocurrency racket,” said Dnyandeo.