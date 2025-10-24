‘Odisha govt committed to transparency in recruitment’

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over the investigation of the sub-inspector recruitment scam to the CBI, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said it reflects the state government’s commitment to introduce fairness and integrity in the recruitment process.

Welcoming the CM’s decision, Harichandan said it was a major step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in government appointments. “The announcement made by the CM to set up a commission will play a key role in ensuring a clean and credible recruitment mechanism. The reforms being implemented will bring visible changes in the system,” he added.

The minister informed that the state government is making large-scale recruitments to fill up the vacant posts in all departments. “These drives will continue with the highest standards of fairness and integrity,” he said.

Harichandan further asserted that no irregularities will be tolerated and the CBI inquiry will strengthen public’s trust in the government’s recruitment process. “The long-standing practice of unscrupulous persons interfering in the process will gradually come to an end,” he added.