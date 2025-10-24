Odisha to organise Global Energy Leaders Summit in city on December 6, 7

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will organise a two-day Global Energy Leaders Summit in the city from December 6 in collaboration with the Tony Blair Institute (TBI).
Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo after a preparatory meeting on Thursday said that several world leaders including former UK prime minister Tony Blair, former Finland prime minister and TBI strategic counsellor Sanna Marin and Energy ministers of UAE, Singapore and Bhutan, will take part in the summit. Union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Energy ministers from all states will participate in this summit and address different sessions during the event.
The deputy chief minister said the conference will provide a good platform for investment and promotion in India’s power sector and help in building a great Odisha by keeping the economy in harmony with the ecology. The two-day conference will have different sessions where energy leaders, policymakers, industry experts and sustainability advocates will focus on advancing clean, sustainable, and secure energy solutions for the future. It will also feature a display of Odisha’s art, culture and history.
The preparatory meeting was attended by principal secretary of Energy department Vishal Kumar Dev, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, Gridco MD Satya Priya Rath, and TBI country director Vivek Agarwal along with Ninad Sargar and Pierre Walsh.