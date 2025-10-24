Odisha to organise Global Energy Leaders Summit in city on December 6, 7

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will organise a two-day Global Energy Leaders Summit in the city from December 6 in collaboration with the Tony Blair Institute (TBI).

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo after a preparatory meeting on Thursday said that several world leaders including former UK prime minister Tony Blair, former Finland prime minister and TBI strategic counsellor Sanna Marin and Energy ministers of UAE, Singapore and Bhutan, will take part in the summit. Union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Energy ministers from all states will participate in this summit and address different sessions during the event.