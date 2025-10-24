Two hitmen received Rs 20K advance to kill Pitabasa: Cops

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Berhampur police unravelled the conspiracy behind the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda and arrested 12 people, more details have emerged from the sensational case.
As per the police, the two sharpshooters - Chintu Pradhan (25) of Digapahandi and Kurupatti Bhuyan - who had allegedly opened fire at Pitabasa from a close range on October 6 night had received a meagre advance of Rs 10,000 each. While Chintu Pradhan has been arrested, Kurupatti is still on the run.
Former MLA and Ganjam BJD district president Bikram Panda and ex-mayor of Berhampur Siba Shankar Dash alias Pintu are the masterminds behind Pitabasa’s murder. According to police claims, Siba had reportedly contacted sitting BJD corporator Malaya Bisoyi to hire the contract killers.
Police sources said Siba promised to pay a total of Rs 50 lakh to Malaya to execute the crime who then approached his associate Uma Bisoyi to help him find the sharpshooters. “Uma hired Kurupatti and Chintu to kill Pitabasa on the promise of paying them Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. The two were asked not to carry their mobile phones and were assured that their involvement would never be detected,” said a senior police officer.
While Kurupatti has criminal antecedents and was earlier booked in at least four cases, Chintu worked as a delivery agent in Bengaluru and did not have any criminal record.
They were given only Rs 10,000 advance each, he added. Meanwhile, Uma and Kurupatti are absconding and police are making efforts to nab them at the earliest, said sources.