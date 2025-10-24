Two hitmen received Rs 20K advance to kill Pitabasa: Cops

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Berhampur police unravelled the conspiracy behind the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda and arrested 12 people, more details have emerged from the sensational case.

As per the police, the two sharpshooters - Chintu Pradhan (25) of Digapahandi and Kurupatti Bhuyan - who had allegedly opened fire at Pitabasa from a close range on October 6 night had received a meagre advance of Rs 10,000 each. While Chintu Pradhan has been arrested, Kurupatti is still on the run.

Former MLA and Ganjam BJD district president Bikram Panda and ex-mayor of Berhampur Siba Shankar Dash alias Pintu are the masterminds behind Pitabasa’s murder. According to police claims, Siba had reportedly contacted sitting BJD corporator Malaya Bisoyi to hire the contract killers.