Anti-human trafficking units to get manpower, tech: Odisha DGP

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to curb human trafficking from the state, Odisha Police is working to strengthen its anti-human trafficking units by equipping them with technology and skilled manpower at all levels, DGP YB Khurania said on Friday.

Speaking at a state-level conference on anti-human trafficking here, he said, Odisha Police is also coordinating with its counterparts in other destination states on the issue. “Our main objective is to break the trafficking network by using technology, digital tracking, data analytics and surveillance,” he said.

Human trafficking in Odisha includes sexual exploitation, forced labour, domestic child labour and trafficking of young women in the guise of employment or marriage. Odisha is among the states that witness high incidence of human trafficking. As per the data from National Crime Records Bureau, in 2023, 1,305 people were trafficked from the state, surpassing Maharashtra (935) and Telangana (626).

The highest number of trafficking victims rescued from other states are also from Odisha. Around 1,246 victims trafficked in previous years were rescued by law enforcement agencies in 2023 alone. This year, Odisha Police launched a special drive ‘Operation Anweshan’ at regular intervals and rescued 1,209 missing children (131 boys and 1,078 girls). As many as 6,667 missing women were also rescued.

Deputy commandant, Ministry of Home Affairs, Sanjay Kumar highlighted the emerging menace of cyber slavery and human trafficking through the internet and victims being forced to commit criminal acts through online threats.

Director, migration and education, Aide et Action International, Umi Daniel focused on the need for coordination of all departments to curb the problem. DG, Crime Branch, Vinayotosh Mishra and IG Avinash Kumar also spoke.