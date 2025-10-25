Odisha bids adieu to Goddess Kali Amid tight security

CUTTACK: Held under the shadow of the recent communal clashes during Durga Puja immersion procession, the ceremonial farewell for Goddess Kali passed off peacefully with devotion and traditional fanfare.

In view of the recent violence, the Commissionerate Police had made elaborate multi-layered security arrangements to ensure a smooth and incident-free immersion ceremony. The entire immersion route was kept under tight surveillance through a network of CCTV cameras.

Over 400 police personnel and 65 platoons were deployed for crowd control and monitoring, said DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. “Special arrangements such as rooftop deployment, armed patrolling, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been made in sensitive areas,” the DCP added.