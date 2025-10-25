Odisha bids adieu to Goddess Kali Amid tight security

CUTTACK: Held under the shadow of the recent communal clashes during Durga Puja immersion procession, the ceremonial farewell for Goddess Kali passed off peacefully with devotion and traditional fanfare.
In view of the recent violence, the Commissionerate Police had made elaborate multi-layered security arrangements to ensure a smooth and incident-free immersion ceremony. The entire immersion route was kept under tight surveillance through a network of CCTV cameras.
Over 400 police personnel and 65 platoons were deployed for crowd control and monitoring, said DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. “Special arrangements such as rooftop deployment, armed patrolling, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have also been made in sensitive areas,” the DCP added.
The Puja committees took out their respective Kali Medhas in processions along the traditional route, following the imposition of traffic restrictions by the Commissionerate Police from 7 am. A total of 75 idols of Goddess Kali had been worshipped at various pandals, many of which had earlier hosted Goddess Durga.
After completing the Sahi Parikrama, the idols were taken out in processions through the traditional route covering College Square, Ranihat, Mangalabag, Howrah Motors Square, Mani Sahu Chhak, Mastan Dargah Chhak, Buxi Bazar Square, Jail Road, Gaurishankar Park, Choudhury Bazar, and Tala Telenga Bazar before reaching Devigada for immersion.
By 7 pm, 18 idols were immersed in three artificial ponds created by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on the Kathajodi riverbed at Devigada. Heeding the appeal of the police, all Puja committees ensured a sober immersion procession and replaced high-decibel modern sound systems with traditional musical troupes to minimise noise pollution.
Performances such as Aghori dance and Skeleton dance drew large crowds, while traditional music and folk dance troupes from Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Balangir entertained revellers along the route.