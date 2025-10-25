Storm brews over Bay of Bengal, Odisha braces for rains

BHUBANESWAR: The first post-monsoon cyclone over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) region will likely form by October 27 morning, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The national weather channel did not specify the path and landfall details but private forecaster Skymet claimed that the system will move close to the coastline of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

As per the IMD, a low pressure area which formed earlier in the day is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression over south-east and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by Saturday and turn a deep depression a day later. It is expected to take shape of a cyclone over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning (October 27).

However, the IMD said the tropical storm’s further path and intensity will be ascertained within the next 24 hours. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “It is too early to predict the cyclone’s further intensity and path. A close watch is being kept over the system to find out if there is any possibility that it may re-curve too.”

Though IMD is yet to predict the cyclone’s further path, Skymet said, the low pressure area will intensify into a depression in the next 24 to 36 hours and keep moving west-northwestwards. “It is likely to get positioned over the south-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal during this period. The system will constantly keep moving closer to the coastline of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” its bulletin suggested.

Under influence of the system, IMD said, Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 27 to 29. Coastal districts are expected to be most affected, Mohanty added.