Two crematoriums in Old Town to be redeveloped at Rs 4 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will redevelop two crematoriums at Kaligadia and Garabadu in Old Town at a cost of `4 crore. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh on Friday.

Officials said the Kaligadia crematorium will be redeveloped at an investment of `2.21 crore, while the Garabadu crematorium will be redeveloped at a cost of `1.85 crore.

The plan includes the construction of parking areas, boundary walls and security kiosks at both sites. The crematoriums will also have a staff room, caretaker room, separate changing rooms for men and women, waiting halls, pyre wood storage areas and cremation platforms (pindis).

To enhance the surroundings, the BDA will also develop waterbodies, internal pathways, peripheral drains and landscaped areas to create a clean, green and peaceful environment, the officials said. They added the agency is also developing another modern crematorium at Dumduma. These redevelopment projects will help government in facilitating dignified, accessible and well-maintained facilities for carrying out last rites of the deceased, they further said.