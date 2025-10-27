Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation introduces new rules to issue trade licence

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with fresh guidelines to issue trade licence to business owners and vendors in its jurisdiction.

The civic body also issued helpline numbers at zonal level - 7504258414 for north zone; 6370710651 for southeast zone and 9348232782 southwest zone to assist traders and business owners seeking trade licence from the civic body.

BMC deputy commissioner for revenue Ajaya Kumar Mohanty said the guidelines were issued after the civic body found that some unscrupulous individuals had been pretending to be officials and employees of the corporation and collecting money from the traders and business owners using fake forms and receipts and by offering to arrange trade license to them.

Mohanty said the civic body had in the past lodged complaint in this regard with the Commissionerate Police. As per the BMC guidelines, the business owners are required to pay trade license fees online through the Bhubaneswar.me portal only.