BJP's Subhadra Shakti event in Nuapada violated MCC, alleges BJD

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the BJP organised the Subhadra Shakti Samabesh in Nuapada, the BJD on Sunday alleged the programme was held in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) which is in force for the November 11 by-election.

In a memorandum to chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan, a delegation of the BJD alleged the BJP organised the meeting involving beneficiaries of a government welfare scheme. “The meeting attended by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida along with the official BJP candidate for the bypoll, Jay Dholakia and other functionaries was openly used as a platform for political campaigning,” it stated.

The BJD leaders claimed the programme was held in the guise of a government scheme-related beneficiaries’ meeting but in essence amounted to a political event aimed at influencing voters ahead of the by-election.

Stating that the MCC prohibits use of official programmes, government funds or schemes for furthering the electoral prospects of any party or candidate, the BJD stated that by holding the meeting, the BJP compromised with the neutrality of the electoral process and distorted the level playing field the ECI seeks to maintain.