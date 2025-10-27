Odia poet Devdas Chhotray honoured with Sarala Puraskar 2025

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent poet, writer and academician Devdas Chhotray was on Sunday conferred the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his short-story collection ‘Matinee Show’ and remarkable contribution to the field of Odia literature and music.

Chhotray was honoured with a citation, a plaque and Rs 7 lakh cash prize as a part of the award instituted by the IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT). Noted Hindi poet and writer Savita Singh presented the award to Chhotray in presence of IMPaCT trustee Paramita Panda.

Chhotray’s book published by Timepass Publication in 2023, was chosen from among seven books that were shortlisted for the award.

Thanking the organisers for the award, Chhotray said he writes for himself and only a few of his friends. “Besides, I write mostly to ease the pain of passing time,” he added.

On the occasion, IMPaCT also honoured eminent visual artist and painter Baladev Maharatha and Odissi music guru Ramahari Das with the Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman-2025 for lifetime excellence in art (both performing and visual art). Both Maharatha and Das received a citation, a plaque and Rs 2.5 lakh each as part of the award.

Trustee Paramita Panda said the Sarala Puraskar was introduced by Dr Bansidhar Panda and Ila Panda over four decades back for the overall development of Odia language and literature.

“This award has represented the Odia Asmita in taking the art and literature of Odisha to a respectable height,” she added.