BDA requests public suggestions on CDP for extended area of capital

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has issued a fresh gazette notification seeking public suggestions and objections on its new Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) 2040 prepared for the extended area of the capital region.

The notification has been issued for 35 villages in Chandaka zone-II, Padansahi, Kantapada, Pipili, Gothapatna, Arugul, Taratua, Balipatna and Balakati areas. The draft GIS-based CDP for the revenue villages has been prepared and available for inspection in the BDA office.

The stakesholders concerned have been asked to submit their objections or suggestions with regard to the CDP within 90 days for which the last date is January 16, 2026.

A BDA official said the agency had earlier sought public suggestion and objection for a total of 364 revenue villages to be included in the proposed GIS-based CDP 2040 of the extended area of the state capital. However, owing to revenue-related matters and land settlement, republication of the notification for these 35 villages has been issued now.

Once objections and suggestions are received and addressed, the final notification of the proposed CDP 2040 for the extended area of the city, having all 364 earmarked villages will be issued, the official said.

Officials said they have initiated process to rope in an expert agency to launch the exercise of integrating the existing CDP of Bhubaneswar having 205 villages with the new extended CDP 2040. The aim is to develop the infrastructure in the capital region in a way that addresses issues related to climate change, biodiversity and quality of life. Focus in the integrated CDP will be on developing more blue-green infrastructure, they added.