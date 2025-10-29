Odisha prepared to restore power supply in cyclone-affected areas within 48 hours: KV

BHUBANESWAR : Deputy chief minister-cum-Energy minister KV Singh Deo on Tuesday said the state government was fully prepared to tackle cyclone Montha, assuring that power supply would be restored in affected areas within 48 hours after the storm subsides.

Singh Deo said the Energy department has made necessary arrangements in cooperation with Tata Power-managed distribution companies to restore electricity soon in case of any damage to transmission and distribution infrastructure. “Critical equipment such as transformers, poles and conductors have been pre-positioned in nine districts likely to be impacted by the cyclone,” the minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting, principal secretary of the department Vishal Dev said the distribution companies and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) are kept on high alert. |