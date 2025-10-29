Odisha prepared to restore power supply in cyclone-affected areas within 48 hours: KV

BHUBANESWAR : Deputy chief minister-cum-Energy minister KV Singh Deo on Tuesday said the state government was fully prepared to tackle cyclone Montha, assuring that power supply would be restored in affected areas within 48 hours after the storm subsides.
Singh Deo said the Energy department has made necessary arrangements in cooperation with Tata Power-managed distribution companies to restore electricity soon in case of any damage to transmission and distribution infrastructure. “Critical equipment such as transformers, poles and conductors have been pre-positioned in nine districts likely to be impacted by the cyclone,” the minister said.
Speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting, principal secretary of the department Vishal Dev said the distribution companies and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) are kept on high alert. |
“Preventive maintenance has been completed at all primary and distribution sub-stations (33 KV/11 KV lines) and adequate stock of critical equipment and materials readied at identified sites for early restoration. Special arrangements have been made for rapid movement of technical teams and equipment at required sites in short notice,” he added.
As most of the southern districts and one or two western districts are likely to be impacted by the cyclone, more than 8,000 manpower of TPSODL and TPWODL, and required number of vehicles have been mobilised to meet any emergency situation.
“Tower wagons have been deployed across TPSODL areas for tree-cutting and trimming, and interposing poles installed to reinforce vulnerable line segments. ASKA lights, DG sets and water pumps have also been provided at each division to support emergency restoration work,” he said. Dev added that special arrangements are in place to maintain power supply in hospitals, water supply systems and other critical services.