Cyclone Montha forecasts go south, so does landfall

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Montha did not live up to the hype and proved weather forecasters wrong as it changed its trajectory, and course, late on Tuesday. Much of the predictions for Odisha went completely haywire.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had projected that Montha will make landfall around Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. However, the system crossed the coast about 100 km south of Kakinada, around Narasapur area.

There were significant alerts that eight districts of Odisha would be affected by the cyclonic storm. However, the tropical storm’s change in direction spared the state even extremely heavy rainfall which is defined as 204.5 mm or more. The highest rainfall in last 24 hours was 150 mm in Gajapati’s Gosani block.

Interestingly, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA Deemed to be University here had predicted on Tuesday that the system would have limited impact. “Montha suddenly weakened near the coast due to cold water and release of latent heat was not enough to maintain temperature of sea surface water,” it said.

Another weather expert pointed out that forecast can be accurate only if a cyclonic storm makes a landfall within 50 km range of the predicted location. “As the tropical storm went south from Kakinada, Telangana received extremely rainfall on Wednesday and Odisha did not bear its brunt,” he added.