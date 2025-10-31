After 50 km chase, NCB seizes 171 kilograms of ganja in Odisha's Karanjia, one arrested

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown against smuggling of contraband in the state, the Bhubaneswar Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 171 kg ganja and arrested one person in this connection from Karanjia in Mayurbhanj. The ganja was allegedly being trafficked in an SUV on Wednesday.

Officials said, when intercepted, the vehicle broke through the barriers set up by the NCB team and attempted to flee. A high-speed chase ensued for about 40 to 50 km through incessant rain in the Karanjia forest region after which the accused abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee the spot.

“However, the team chased the accused for about 500 mtr into the forest and successfully apprehended one along with the vehicle and recovered 171 kg of ganja from it,” an official from the agency said.

He said further investigation into the matter is underway to trace other members of the network involved in the illegal trafficking operation.

NCB officials said they have sought cooperation from the citizens in their fight against drug trafficking. Any person can share information related to sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential, they said.