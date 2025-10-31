Bhubaneswar’s drain no-10 to be developed on Sabarmati riverfront lines

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has failed to take up the much-hyped ‘Lake Neutral’ project on drain no-10, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has firmed up plans to develop the 3-km stretch of the natural storm water channel in the city into a vibrant public space emulating Gujarat’s Sabarmati riverfront and other similar successful projects.

The BDA will restore the polluted natural drain from Vidyut Marg to Cuttack-Puri road into a hub of recreational activities and public centre with promenades, parks and other attractions. The project is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore, BDA sources said.

Despite being a critical urban waterway, the drainage no-10, spanning around 5.48 km and passing through the heart of the city, lies in a degraded condition, carrying untreated sewage and waste water from surrounding residential and commercial areas.

BDA officials, however, said the three lake zones - zone-1 (Bidyut Marg to Sachivalaya Marg), zone-2 (Sachivalaya Marg to Janpath) and zone-3 (Janpath to Cuttack-Puri road) - covering an estimated 100 acres land on both sides of the channel over 3.26 km stretch present a significant opportunity for urban rejuvenation, ecological restoration and community development. The area located centrally is well-connected and holds immense potential for public recreation, tourism and commercial activity, they said.