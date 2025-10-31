Odisha businessman plans fake theft to claim insurance, held with his 12 accomplices

BHUBANESWAR: Police have foiled a 43-year-old bankrupt businessman’s fake burglary plan to claim insurance money and arrested 13 persons including the key accused in the connection.

Tamando police arrested Santosh Kumar Moharana and his 12 accomplices for allegedly staging a conspiracy at Maharana’s own shop to fraudulently claim the insurance money. The accomplices were identified as Sk Maksat (32), Sk Abdul Rehman (33), Basanta Kumar Senapati(36), Sk Raju (22), Samir Jena (32), Sk Nasir (20), Harihara Sadual (37), Hari Krushna Nayak (53), Shyam Sundar Singh (24), Sk Raja (20) and Jisan Khan (25).

Police said Moharana, who was running a plywood business in the name of Adyasha Traders in Tamando Bazaar since 2016, had taken a large shop on rent from one Abinash Pattnaik. However, unable to pay the monthly rent of Rs 25,000 for over 18 months, he took a loan of Rs 3 lakh from the shop owner in November 2024.