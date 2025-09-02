After irregularities, OSSSC announces conduct of CRE-2023 again in October

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER scrapping the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2023 for multiple posts including RI, ARI, amin, ICDS supervisor and statistical field surveyor (SFS) over allegations of irregularities in the examination system, the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has decided to hold it in October this year.

In a notification issued on Monday, the OSSSC stated that the preliminary examination for the posts of RI, ICDS supervisor, assistant revenue inspector, amin and SFS under CRE-2023 will be held again in computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode from October 8 and may continue till the third week of November.

The exam will be held in all districts of the state.

Candidates have been asked to download the admission letter by logging into the web portal of the commission with their user ID and password and take mock test while downloading the admission letter.

No hard copy of the admission letter will be provided to the candidates, the commission stated.

It further informed that since the examination will be conducted on different dates in multiple shifts using multiple question sets, ‘normalisation’ methodology will be adopted to convert the raw score of a candidate into a normalised score.

PwD candidates having benchmark disability will be allowed a compensatory time of 30 minutes as per the examination rules.