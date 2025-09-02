BJD warns of stir over fertiliser crisis, discrimination in ULBs

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the government failed to resolve the fertiliser crisis immediately. It will also hold protests at 39 towns which have been deprived of NAC status by the BJP government.

Addressing a media-conference here, BJD vice-president Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said despite the claims of the state government about adequate availability of fertilisers, farmers are distressed due to shortage and rampant black marketing.

He alleged that though the government has fixed the price of 45 kg fertiliser bag at Rs 242, it is being sold at Rs 800-Rs 1,000 to the farmers.

The BJD leader said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the situation after party president Naveen Patnaik wrote to the Centre on the fertiliser crisis.

Nayak claimed the review by the CM confirmed rampant irregularities in fertiliser supply and sale. The government has shut down 30 centres completely and suspended operations in 62 sales points.

On the urban local body issue, senior vice-president of the party Debi Prasad Mishra, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik and vice-president Pratap Jena told mediapersons that last year, 57 NACs were announced during Naveen’s tenure.

Out of the 57 NACs, only 18 have been retained while others were rejected. Kantabanji NAC had also been upgraded to municipality but this was not considered by the present government, the leaders said.