Majhi urges Indian envoys to promote Skilled-in-Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged a delegation of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers to help youths of Odisha in grabbing opportunities abroad, especially in European countries in sectors having strong demand for skilled manpower.
The chief minister said the state government is taking proactive steps to equip its youth through skilling initiatives. The Skilled-in-Odisha initiative has become a globally recognised brand and the government will facilitate better opportunities for its aspiring youth in European countries.
The diplomats could play a vital role by providing timely information about opportunities available for them abroad, he said.
Three IFS officers from the 2000 and 2001 batches called on the chief minister at Lok Seva Bhawan. The delegation included Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador to Romania, Amit Narang, Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia and Gloria Gangte, High Commissioner to the Republic of Malta.
The chief minister further emphasised that promoting Odisha’s cultural heritage and handicrafts in European nations will bring greater pride and global recognition to the state. During interaction with the CM, the IFS officers lauded the successful organisation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar this year.
The envoys highlighted the growing demand for skilled manpower in European countries and assured to explore opportunities for Odisha’s youth.
The diplomats interacted with the chief minister on various aspects of governance, development initiatives in Odisha and India’s diplomatic engagement globally.
Majhi extended his best wishes to the officers for their continued service to the nation and appreciated their contributions in representing India’s interests abroad.