Majhi urges Indian envoys to promote Skilled-in-Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged a delegation of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers to help youths of Odisha in grabbing opportunities abroad, especially in European countries in sectors having strong demand for skilled manpower.

The chief minister said the state government is taking proactive steps to equip its youth through skilling initiatives. The Skilled-in-Odisha initiative has become a globally recognised brand and the government will facilitate better opportunities for its aspiring youth in European countries.

The diplomats could play a vital role by providing timely information about opportunities available for them abroad, he said.

Three IFS officers from the 2000 and 2001 batches called on the chief minister at Lok Seva Bhawan. The delegation included Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador to Romania, Amit Narang, Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia and Gloria Gangte, High Commissioner to the Republic of Malta.